NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Liberty Lightning swept the Iowa City West Trojans 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-20) on Thursday night to advance to the 5A Region 7 championship. With the win, the Lightning improve to 21-2 and will face off with Bettendorf next Tuesday. The Trojans close their season with a 13-15.

