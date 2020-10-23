Advertisement

Libertarian vice presidential candidate holds rally ahead of Election Day

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Libertarian vice presidential candidate Jeremy “Spike” Cohen campaigned in Cedar Rapids on Thursday supporting his running mate Dr. Jo Jorgensen for President.

Because the Libertarian candidate got more than 2% of the vote in Iowa in 2016, that party earned a spot on Iowa ballots in 2020. And with a little less than two weeks before Election day, Spike Cohen and several local Libertarian candidates drew a crowd at Greene Square Park on Thursday. Cohen and the other members of his party spoke for an hour about the differences between their platform and the two major parties. He emphasized wanting to lower health care costs, getting rid of the IRS, and ending involvement in war. He also answered questions from the crowd about police brutality and foreign affairs.

Earlier today, Cohen met with people from Cedar Rapids and toured the damage done from August’s derecho. “We saw how Iowans got together and helped each other, and that’s what Libertarians believe, is that we need to stop with this idea that government is going to protect us, we want to take the power and the wealth and the freedom that has been stolen from the American people put it back in their hands so they can help each other," says Cohen.

Dalton Bolsinger is one voter turning towards third-party candidates this election. He says he voted for President Trump in 2016, but this year, he’s voting Libertarian. “There was not the change that was talked about in the last election. And it seems like every election is the most important election of our time, and if you don’t vote for this guy the worlds gonna fall apart, and I don’t think that’s true. I think it generally marches on about the same and I’d like to see some actual change," says Bolsinger.

According to state registration records, the number of registered Libertarians in Iowa has increased at least 84% from 2016. That makes them the fastest growing party in Iowa. However, the number of registered Libertarians in Iowa was around 14,000 earlier this year, still significantly trailing registered Republicans and Democrats, who both have more than 600, 000 registered voters in Iowa.

