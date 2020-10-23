Iowa City police looking for two suspects related to recent shootings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are looking for two suspects in two different recent shootings. It is not known at this time if the shootings are related.

On Thursday, police were called to the 700 block of Westwinds Drive with reports of shots fired at around 9:40 p.m. Once they arrived, they did not find anything at the time. A report from a witness said that a silver sedan was in that area at the time, drove off, and then returned and a shot was fired. The vehicle then sped off. No suspect description is available at this time and there were not any injuries reported.

At around 12:37 a.m. on Friday, Iowa City police then responded to a report of shots being fired near the 1000 block of Wade Street. They also received a call from a person whose car was shot while driving southbound in that area. The vehicle did have damage, police were able to locate evidence. No injuries were reported with this incident.

Police are asking for anyone who may know information on either of these shootings to call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. They are also asking if anyone in the area has security cameras and to contact police with any possible footage of the incident.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477)

