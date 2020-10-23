Advertisement

Iowa case sent back to lower court for racial bias review

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered a lower court judge to review the murder conviction in which jurors were accused of making racially charged comments during the trial.

The appeals court ruling Wednesday came in the case of Doncorrion Spates, who was 18 when he was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 shooting death. A juror in Spates' trial testified that two other jurors made the comments, including that most young Black men are in gangs and are desensitized to killing. Now, the trial court must determine whether the defense proved that racial hostility was a significant factor in the verdict.

If so, Spates will be given a new trial. If not, his conviction will stand.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids officials launch survey for input on Climate Action Plan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
City leaders in Cedar Rapids began work on a Climate Action plan and are asking people to be part of it.

News

Mercy Iowa City doing free Covid testing for rural parts of Iowa

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Mercy Iowa City doing free Covid testing for rural parts of Iowa

Iowa

Iowa’s COVID-19 death rate among highest in US, report says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal experts are warning that Iowa has among the nation’s highest coronavirus death and infection rates and say residents should avoid gatherings in most counties to protect themselves from the virus.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids man who embezzled funds from nonprofit Feed Iowa First receives deferred sentence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Cedar Rapids man received a deferred sentence after being convicted of stealing more than $10,000 from an Iowa nonprofit.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dubuque County Recorder encourages public to stay away from county buildings, criticizes supervisors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy told the public to do business with the county remotely due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak in several departments across the county government.

News

Cedar Rapids city leaders began work on its Climate Action plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
City Rapids city leaders began work on its Climate Action plan, asking people to be part of it.

News

Cedar Rapids downtown convention center now known as Alliant Energy Power House

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city-owned downtown hotel, convention center and arena complex will now be known as the Alliant Energy Power House.

Iowa

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 1,600 Friday, new high in hospitalizations reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The state surpassed 1,600 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, and reached another record high in virus hospitalizations.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids downtown convention center now known as Alliant Energy Power House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The downtown Cedar Rapids convention center and arena will now be known as the Alliant Energy Power House.

Iowa

Hiawatha police warn about possible bobcat or mountain lion sighting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Hiawatha Police Department is warning residents about a possible sighting of a large bobcat or mountain lion.