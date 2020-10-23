Advertisement

Hiawatha police warn about possible bobcat or mountain lion sighting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hiawatha Police Department is warning residents about a possible sighting of a large bobcat or mountain lion.

In a Facebook post, police wrote that the possible sighting happened Thursday near Edgewood Road and Canterbury Lane.

It was described to police as a light brown or blonde, 3-foot-long animal with a 2-foot-long tail.

