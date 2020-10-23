Hiawatha police warn about possible bobcat or mountain lion sighting

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hiawatha Police Department is warning residents about a possible sighting of a large bobcat or mountain lion.

In a Facebook post, police wrote that the possible sighting happened Thursday near Edgewood Road and Canterbury Lane.

It was described to police as a light brown or blonde, 3-foot-long animal with a 2-foot-long tail.

10/22/2020 We received a call today about the possible sighting of a large bobcat or mountain lion near Edgewood Road... Posted by Hiawatha Police Department on Thursday, October 22, 2020

