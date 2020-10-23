Dubuque County Recorder encourages public to stay away from county buildings, criticizes supervisors

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy told the public to do business with the county remotely due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak in several departments across the county government.

Murphy even went as far as to apologize for the county’s lack of, or inability, to act.

This comes as the county has had positive COVID-19 cases at, at least three departments in the last week.

Murphy said the departments work closely together, but the department heads do not require staff to wear masks and isolating and quarantining is on a voluntary basis.

“I would strongly encourage the public to utilize mail service, online options and the drop boxes to do business with the county,” Murphy said. “Everything we do, can be done without it being in person. I am incredibly disappointed with the county response to COVID and as a consumer, would be shocked to learn that a public entity is putting their employees and the public in harm’s way. I wouldn’t want my friends or family in the building right now and I feel obligated to express that to the public.”

Murphy called on county supervisors to get on the same page in terms of protecting the public.

