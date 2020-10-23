COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 1,600 Friday, new high in hospitalizations reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state surpassed 1,600 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, and reached another record high in virus hospitalizations.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 more COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 1,581 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 23, the state’s data is showing a total of 112,555 COVID-19 cases and 1,617 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,703 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 924,781 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 23.6 percent.

There are currently a total of 536 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 78 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 134 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

