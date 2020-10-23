Cedar Rapids officials launch survey for input on Climate Action Plan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Cedar Rapids are beginning work on a Climate Action plan and are asking people to be part of it.

A virtual meeting was held on Thursday night that started the first phase of the planning process. This meeting follows a council resolution recognizing the urgency for local climate action.

Some of the speakers included people with LULAC, Pepsico, and the University of Iowa, who talked about sustainability efforts already underway. The city is offering a survey for people to fill out on what issues matter most to them.

People can also sign up to join the Climate Advisory Committee online. The next meeting will be on October 29th.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.