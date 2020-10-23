Cedar Rapids man who embezzled funds from nonprofit Feed Iowa First receives deferred sentence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man received a deferred sentence after being convicted of stealing more than $10,000 from an Iowa nonprofit.

Officials said Eric Steven Wullner, 56, took checks from his Cedar Rapids employer, Feed Iowa First, and deposited them into his personal account.

An investigation revealed the thefts took place between June 28, 2019 and December 30, 2019, and totaled $11,172.

Wullner pleaded guilty to the thefts, admitting to having stolen the money to satisfy a drug addiction.

He requested a deferred sentence, and a judge, finding that Wullner was eligible, granted the deferral for a period of three years.

Wullner has been placed on supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $10,896.80 in restitution to Feed Iowa First.

