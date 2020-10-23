Cedar Rapids downtown convention center now known as Alliant Energy Power House

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city-owned downtown hotel, convention center and arena complex will now be known as the Alliant Energy Power House.

The city of Cedar Rapids on Friday made the announcement about the new community partnership with Alliant Energy.

The convention center had been known as the U.S. Cellular Center for the last seven years.

The city said it signed a naming rights agreement of 12-years with Alliant Energy that starts at $300,000 per year, with a five-year option to follow. The agreement went into effect on July 1.

The city said it will be updating signs on both the interior and exterior of the building over time.

The Girls' State Volleyball Tournament in November will be the first event at the convention center under the new partnership.

The downtown Cedar Rapids convention center and arena will now be known as the Alliant Energy Power House. ( | KCRG)

