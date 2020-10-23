Archdiocese of Dubuque reacts to Pope Francis’ comment on same-sex marriage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Archbishop of Dubuque has released a statement, responding to Pope Francis’s comments on same-sex civil unions.

Archbishop Michael Jackels said “too much” is being made out of the Pope’s comment.

He said the Pope’s main point seems to be that families love their children, regardless of whether or not they are in a same-sex relationship.

He added that the Pope seems to make a point that people in a long term, stable relationship should enjoy some legal and economic guarantees.

Pope Francis said that gay people should be welcomed in their families and there must be civil union laws so same sex couples are legally protected.

The Dubuque Archdiocese statement emphasizes that... “Pope Francis has not and is not changing Church teaching. He is on record defending Holy Matrimony, and resisting efforts to redefine it.”

