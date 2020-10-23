Advertisement

Additional snow chances this weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More early season snow. Yes it is October and yes have already seen snow this year, but another chance comes in later in the weekend. Saturday continues to feature chilly air with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Sunday and Monday are the days to watch as wintry precipitation moves in. At this time the highest snow potential stays to the west, but accumulating snows are possible for Eastern Iowa. Stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Light drizzle persists. Cloudy, cold, & windy day ahead

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Kalie Pluchel
Showers have pushed out of the area, but light drizzle may persist across portions of eastern Iowa throughout the day. Otherwise, a cloudy and windy day ahead. Winds from the northwest will sustain between 15-25 mph and gusts could be upwards of 35 mph.

Cloudy, cold, and windy day ahead.

Rain exits early, staying cloudy and windy the rest of the day

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on rain to exit quickly this morning. Then it'll stay cloudy, windy and chilly the rest of the day.

Plan on a wet start to the day, then staying cloudy and windy.

Threat for strong storms continues this evening

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Some cloud cover is breaking towards the southern portions of eastern Iowa this afternoon along the warm front. Wherever that warm front ends up stalling have the highest chance of seeing strong to severe storms throughout the evening hours.

Threat of strong to severe storms continues tonight.

Wet start to the day, next round of storms later today may be strong

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on an active day with areas of thunderstorms likely.

Plan on an active day with several rounds of thunderstorms likely.

Heavy rain, at times, possible with next system tonight

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Clouds have started to break up a bit through the afternoon, allowing for a bit of sunshine. Another round of rain pushes from the south tonight. Rain and a few general thunderstorms look to be likely throughout the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.