Additional snow chances this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More early season snow. Yes it is October and yes have already seen snow this year, but another chance comes in later in the weekend. Saturday continues to feature chilly air with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Sunday and Monday are the days to watch as wintry precipitation moves in. At this time the highest snow potential stays to the west, but accumulating snows are possible for Eastern Iowa. Stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.