Wet start to the day, next round of storms later today may be strong

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be interesting in a variety of ways. Look for morning storms and potential fog to give way to a midday break in the activity. Highs will only be in the 50s over far northern sections with highs of 70+ over the south half of the area. This is going to set up some ingredients for strong to severe storms in our area later this afternoon into the evening hours. While wind and hail are the primary risks, this system is so wound up we can’t totally discount the potential for a tornado, either. The bottom line is to stay informed through the day. After midnight, gusty northwest winds will kick in and last through Friday. This will lead to a sharp cooldown. Ready for snow? We may see some Sunday into Monday with accumulation possible depending on the storm track. Is it 2021 yet?

