Wanted Fayette County man found and taken into custody Wednesday evening

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Elgin, Iowa man wanted on a Fayette County arrest warrant for a probation violation was found and taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening.

Officials said Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 35, was found hiding in a closet in a residence at 400 Almira Street in Elgin at about 7 p.m.

Whiteside was originally charge of possession of marijuana. He is now also charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.