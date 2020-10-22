Two Dubuque hospitals say they remain prepared to care for COVID-19 patients despite recent rise in hospitalizations

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Unity Point Health – Finley Hospital released a joint statement on Thursday assuring the community they remain prepared to care for COVID-19 patients despite increasing hospitalization numbers.

The statement said while their hospitals are experiencing the highest level of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the pandemic began, the hospitals are not yet at capacity and remain prepared to care for all those in need.

The hospitals also urged the community to take steps to reduce the spread of the virus, including wearing face coverings, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, and limiting group gatherings.

Additionally, the hospitals urged the community to get flu shots as the rising hospitalizations coincides with the annual influenza season.

See the full statement below:

"As is reflected in recent public health department reports, we are continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and people testing positive in Dubuque County and across Iowa, particularly in the last few weeks.

While our hospitals are experiencing the highest level of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, the hospitals are not yet at capacity and remain prepared to care for all those in need. We must act now to lower the transmission rates. It is critical that we work together as a community to take the steps we know can reduce the spread of COVID-19. We continue to encourage community members to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, limit group gatherings and practice good hand hygiene and sanitizing to minimize the spread of the virus.

In addition, the timing of this new wave of COVID-19 cases in our community coincides with the annual influenza season. It is more important than ever to get your flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all people six months and older get flu vaccinations to protect themselves and others from getting influenza.

Hospitals and clinics are safe, and our providers are here to take care of you. It’s important to keep routine appointments and seek treatment for acute medical conditions.

We need everyone to take this seriously to slow the spread. Together, we can protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors."

