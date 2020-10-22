Threat for strong storms continues this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some cloud cover is breaking towards the southern portions of eastern Iowa this afternoon along the warm front. Wherever that warm front ends up stalling have the highest chance of seeing strong to severe storms throughout the evening hours.

The main threats for storms continue to be large hail and gusty winds, but you can’t fully discount the tornado threat as well. Otherwise, rain and thunderstorms will be pushing across eastern Iowa throughout the evening and overnight hours, before clearing out early tomorrow morning. Some areas may also have to deal with a bit of fog as this system moves through.

By midnight, winds will shift to the northwest and funnel in cold air ahead of your Friday. Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds. Dry for the start of the weekend before the next system moves through Sunday bringing the chance of rain and snow.

