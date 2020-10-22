Advertisement

Tenant claims Colorado landlord sent letter saying rent may double if Biden wins election

By Liz Kotalik
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado landlord is accused of penning a letter to his tenants saying he will double the rent if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidential election.

Some who live in the trailer park are calling it voter suppression.

Cindy Marquez lives in the Fort Morgan trailer park owned by Ed Pagel, and she told KUSA her parents received the letter addressed to all tenants.

“He basically told us that if Biden won, our rent was going to double,” Marquez said.

The letter states taxes will increase, along with the price of utilities, gasoline and groceries, but Pagel also said rent will not be raised for at least two years if President Donald Trump is reelected.

“We can’t control how this whole election goes,” Marquez said. “We can’t control what everyone else does, you know, we can’t control the results.”

KUSA reached out to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to see if the letter violated any laws, and the information was passed on to the state’s attorney general.

“Voting is your choice,” the letter states. “We are just informing our tenants what we will do according to the results.”

The increased rent won’t cut it for Cindy’s family.

“Our family lives paycheck to paycheck, and right now we barely make things out with what we get. With what our dad gets,” Marquez explained.

Marquez said others in the mobile home park wouldn’t be able to afford to stay either. She said her neighbors are confused and worried as election day gets closer.

KUSA has reached out to Pagel for a comment, but the television station didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa’s use of pandemic aid for 2nd IT project draws scrutiny

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa plans to use millions of dollars in federal pandemic funds on a long-term plan to improve data management across state agencies, a second information technology project that may not fit the purpose of the aid.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

National

Visits with Santa go virtual this year

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

National Politics

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Epsilon weakens, expected to move east of Bermuda

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda on Thursday.

National Politics

Biden, Trump face off in final presidential debate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden face off in the final presidential debate.

National Politics

High stakes for Trump, Biden heading into final debate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

News

Cornell College scholarship lowers tuition cost for Iowa residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Cornell College scholarship lowers tuition cost for Iowa residents

National Politics

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.