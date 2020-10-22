Story County mask mandate goes into effect

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A mask mandate went into effect for Story County on Thursday.

It’s for any indoor or outdoor public setting when social distancing is not possible.

This also includes public transportation as well as ridesharing or taxi services.

Children younger than two are exempt.

The City of Ames, which is in Story County, has had a mask mandate since early September.

In its latest report, the White House Task Force recommends a mask mandate for all of Iowa.

