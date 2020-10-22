State reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,401 additional cases in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 15 more COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 1,401 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 22, the state’s data is showing a total of 110,974 COVID-19 cases and 1,594 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,397 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 918,078 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 21.9 percent.

There are currently a total of 530 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 85 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 135 are in the ICU and 53 are on ventilators.

