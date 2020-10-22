State awards nearly $4.4 million to Iowa colleges and universities to increase internet connectivity for students during pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Education is awarding 43 colleges and universities across the state nearly $4.4 million to increase internet connectivity for students during the current school year.

The state said the funding will help address barriers to online and remote learning opportunities by ensuring students have access to technology needed to continue their education during the pandemic.

The funding comes from the $26.2 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“These awards will enable colleges and universities to seek reimbursements for investments made to increase access, whether that be devices and software needed for virtual education or hotspots and other ways to increase internet access,” Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said.

