Police dog finds 2-year-old boy who wandered from home

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are crediting a Mason City police dog with finding a 2-year-old boy who wandered with his dog from his family’s rural home and through a wooded are near a creek this week.

The Globe Gazette reports that the incident happened Tuesday, when the boy’s family reported him and the dog missing.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s deputies searched the property and called in a drone to help search for the boy, but it was Mason City K-9 Kilo who tracked the boy along a creek to a neighbor’s property.

The boy was found sitting on a cinder block with his dog by his side.

Officers say he had taken off his wet shoes, socks and coat, but was not in need of medical attention.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

