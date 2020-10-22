Mount Vernon survives first set scare versus Williamsburg, advances in regional tournament

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon advanced to the Class 3A - Region 7 championship after sweeping Williamsburg on Wednesday, 3-0. Williamsburg almost won the first set leading 25-24, but the Mustangs scored three straight points to win 27-25 and won the final two sets, 25-17 and 25-21.

Mount Vernon will face Davis County in the Regional championship on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The game will be at Montezuma.

