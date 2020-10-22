Advertisement

Mount Vernon survives first set scare versus Williamsburg, advances in regional tournament

Mount Vernon swept Williamsburg on Wednesday to advance to its regional championship.
Mount Vernon swept Williamsburg on Wednesday to advance to its regional championship.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon advanced to the Class 3A - Region 7 championship after sweeping Williamsburg on Wednesday, 3-0. Williamsburg almost won the first set leading 25-24, but the Mustangs scored three straight points to win 27-25 and won the final two sets, 25-17 and 25-21.

Mount Vernon will face Davis County in the Regional championship on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The game will be at Montezuma.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Linn-Mar and Dubuque Hempstead win 4A qualifying meet

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Hundreds of runners were trying to qualify for the state cross country meet in Class 4A and 3A.

Sports

Lisbon shuts out English Valleys in regional tournament

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Lisbon swept English Valleys in the Class 1A - Region 8 tournament on Wednesday.

Sports

Catching up with the Great Outdoors during goose season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Campbell
John Campbell joins the Old Gray Goose for an early season hunt that proved one thing - geese can tell time.

Sports

"Any day in the great outdoors is a great day"

Updated: 2 hours ago
John Campbell joins the Old Gray Goose for an early season hunt that proved one thing - geese can tell time.

Latest News

Sports

Even if you can’t go to games at Kinnick Stadium, you can still be in the crowd

Updated: 23 hours ago
With the Big 10 mandate of no general fans allowed, Iowa is selling the option to put your picture on a cardboard cutout.

Sports

Jeff takes down Wash 3-1 to advance to Region 6 semifinal

Updated: 23 hours ago
With the win, the J-Hawks advance to the semifinal round and will take on Hempstead while Wash ends their season with a 2-30 record.

Sports

West High fends off City High in opening round of 5A playoffs

Updated: 23 hours ago
With the win, the Trojans improve to 13-14 and will face off with Liberty in the Region 7 semifinal while City High closes their season at 7-11.

Sports

Iowa fans can have cutouts at home games

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Jeff knocks out Wash

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

West High fends off City High

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording