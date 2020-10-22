Linn-Mar and Dubuque Hempstead win 4A qualifying meet

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of cross country runners were trying to qualify for the state tournament in Class 4A and 3A on Wednesday. In Dubuque, Linn-Mar won the girls' title and Dubuque Hempstead won the boys' title.

Hempstead also swept the individual titles. Keelee Leitzen won the girls' race with a time of 17:56 and Ryan Winger won the boys' race in 15:28.

