Advertisement

Linn-Mar and Dubuque Hempstead win 4A qualifying meet

Hundreds of runners were trying to qualify for the state cross country meet in Class 4A and 3A on Wednesday.
Hundreds of runners were trying to qualify for the state cross country meet in Class 4A and 3A on Wednesday.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of cross country runners were trying to qualify for the state tournament in Class 4A and 3A on Wednesday. In Dubuque, Linn-Mar won the girls' title and Dubuque Hempstead won the boys' title.

Hempstead also swept the individual titles. Keelee Leitzen won the girls' race with a time of 17:56 and Ryan Winger won the boys' race in 15:28.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mount Vernon survives first set scare versus Williamsburg, advances in regional tournament

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Mount Vernon advanced to its regional championship after sweeping Williamsburg on Wednesday.

Sports

Lisbon shuts out English Valleys in regional tournament

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Lisbon swept English Valleys in the Class 1A - Region 8 tournament on Wednesday.

Sports

Catching up with the Great Outdoors during goose season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Campbell
John Campbell joins the Old Gray Goose for an early season hunt that proved one thing - geese can tell time.

Sports

"Any day in the great outdoors is a great day"

Updated: 2 hours ago
John Campbell joins the Old Gray Goose for an early season hunt that proved one thing - geese can tell time.

Latest News

Sports

Even if you can’t go to games at Kinnick Stadium, you can still be in the crowd

Updated: 23 hours ago
With the Big 10 mandate of no general fans allowed, Iowa is selling the option to put your picture on a cardboard cutout.

Sports

Jeff takes down Wash 3-1 to advance to Region 6 semifinal

Updated: 23 hours ago
With the win, the J-Hawks advance to the semifinal round and will take on Hempstead while Wash ends their season with a 2-30 record.

Sports

West High fends off City High in opening round of 5A playoffs

Updated: 23 hours ago
With the win, the Trojans improve to 13-14 and will face off with Liberty in the Region 7 semifinal while City High closes their season at 7-11.

Sports

Iowa fans can have cutouts at home games

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Jeff knocks out Wash

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

West High fends off City High

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording