Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court ruling could block thousands of ballot requests

A stack of received absentee ballots sits on a table.
A stack of received absentee ballots sits on a table.(KCRG File)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A split Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a new Republican-backed law that will bar county elections commissioners from mailing absentee ballots this week to thousands of people who omitted information on their applications.

The 4-3 ruling means voters who want to cast ballots by mail for the Nov. 3 election must complete their absentee ballot applications before Saturday’s deadline in order to qualify. Auditors will not be allowed to use the state’s voter registration system to fill in any blanks on submitted applications.

Dissenting justices contend that the ruling will “likely cause thousands of voters to not receive their ballot in time to use it.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rehab, surgery part of still-long road to COVID-19 recovery for first critically-ill Iowan

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Scott Saville
Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Neil Bennett was a healthy 74-year-old man who was a world traveler and helped his grandson build tree houses. That all changed after his diagnosis.

News

Family of murdered Cedar Rapids man searching for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
It’s been almost 9 months since Jose Eduardo Millan-Ramirez was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids, and his family is growing frustrated that no arrest has been made in the death of the 22-year-old.

News

Ramirez family pleading for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hotel Millwright opens in the Amanas

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new hotel in the Amanas area hopes to encourage people to make more than a day trip to the historic villages.

Latest News

News

BBB warns derecho victims to watch out for price gouging

Updated: 1 hours ago
A representative from the Better Business Bureau said complaints leveled off since right after the storm, but said to be cautious as repairs ramp up.

News

Office of the Inspector General: CARES Act funding misused for IT upgrade

Updated: 1 hours ago
The office of the inspector general says the governor did misuse money allocated to the state under the CARES Act.

News

Rehab, surgery part of still-long road to COVID-19 recovery for first critically-ill Iowan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neil Bennett was the first critical COVID-19 patient in Iowa and spent 152 days in the hospital battling the virus.

News

Father of UI senior who died by suicide wants to raise awareness with 5K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
It’s been nearly a year since Tim Vipond lost his son to suicide and he’s on a mission now to help others.

News

Hospitalizations, 24-hour reported deaths, hit new highs

Updated: 2 hours ago
The largest number of deaths from COVID-19 was reported by the state since Tuesday morning, as hospitalizations continue to climb.

Iowa

Handful of new polls show close races in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Three polls released Wednesday from reputable public opinion firms show an overall close race for president and U.S. Senate in Iowa.