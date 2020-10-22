Iowa completes rollout of new statewide sexual assault tracking program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has completed the training and rollout of a new sexual assault reporting system that allows sexual assault survivors to track the status of their evidence kits.

The system uses a program called “Track-Kit,” a piece of software that follows the rape kits from collection at the hospital, to pick up by law enforcement, to arrival at the crime lab, and then back to law enforcement.

“This is a major milestone in our office’s efforts to restore trust and transparency in sexual assault investigations,” Attorney General Tom Miller said. “We’ve reduced the backlog in untested kits, and going forward, we can prevent such a problem from happening ever again.”

In November 2019, the Attorney General’s office chose STACS DNA, a sample-tracking software company, to develop the system.

Iowa is the 7th state for which STACS DNA has implemented the Track-Kit program.

