Iowa City man arrested after physically attacking 70-year-old Uber driver

Officials said 22-year-old Reese John Phillips was arrested Thursday after physically attacking a 70-year-old Uber driver.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested after physically attacking a 70-year-old Uber driver at around 1:17 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said 22-year-old Reese John Phillips was getting a ride from the Uber driver when the two got into a verbal argument.

A criminal complaint said Phillips stuck the driver, causing him to stop the car near South Clinton Street and East Burlington Street.

The driver asked Phillips to leave the vehicle, but when he got out, he began to push and punch the driver. Phillips got back into the vehicle on the passenger side.

When the driver tried to get Phillips out of the car, he fell to the ground. Officials said Phillips then punched the man several times while he was curled up on the ground. Phillips also reportedly stomped on the victim’s head.

Officials said the 70-year-old victim had a small cut and a large contusion on his head from the assault.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said Phillips smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot, watery eyes, had impaired balance and admitted to drinking.

Phillips faces charges of public intoxication and willful injury.

