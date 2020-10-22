Advertisement

Iowa City firefighters respond to early morning stove fire

Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Fire Department estimated a fire on Thursday morning caused $25,000 in damage to a home at 2023 Taylor Drive.

Fire crews responded to a report of a stove fire at that address at around 1:30 a.m.

The fire department said, in a press release, crews saw flames in the kitchen area of the house, but were able to get the fire under control within 14 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the fire and smoke caused the estimated $25,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Story County mask mandate goes into effect

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A mask mandate went into effect for Story County on Thursday.

News

Story County mask mandate goes into effect Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
A mask mandate goes into effect for Story County.

News

Kirkwood Community College awarded $350,000 in grants for apprenticeship and training programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development awarded two grants worth $350,000 to Kirkwood Community College.

News

Study for Operation Warp Speed says COVID-19 vaccine possibly ready by December

Updated: 1 hours ago
The head of President Trump's Operation Warp Speed projects Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could be ready as early as December.

Latest News

News

Federal Advisory Committee debating FDA vaccines guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
A federal advisory committee will decide on Thursday whether the guidelines set by the FDA for vaccine developers are rigorous enough.

News

CDC changes close contact guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
The CDC is changing its guidelines for what it means to have close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Democrats boycotting Senate Judiciary Committee vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are planning to boycott Thursday's vote on the Supreme Court's nomination for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

News

Maryland man faces federal charges for threats against Biden and Harris

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man in Maryland faces federal charges for making kidnapping threats against Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

News

Federal investigators say Russia and Iran are sending threatening emails to US voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
Federal Investigators say they have evidence Russia and Iran have access to American voter information.

News

Candidates making push in battleground states ahead of final presidential debate Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Presidential candidates will be in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night to face off for their last debate.