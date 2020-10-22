Iowa City firefighters respond to early morning stove fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Fire Department estimated a fire on Thursday morning caused $25,000 in damage to a home at 2023 Taylor Drive.

Fire crews responded to a report of a stove fire at that address at around 1:30 a.m.

The fire department said, in a press release, crews saw flames in the kitchen area of the house, but were able to get the fire under control within 14 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the fire and smoke caused the estimated $25,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

