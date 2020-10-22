Advertisement

Initial unemployment claims rise in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports 4,662 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims between October 11 and October 17. That number is up by 470 from the previous reporting period.

However, continuing weekly unemployment claims decreased again last week. Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 41,967. That’s a decrease of 4,442 from the previous reporting period.

There was a total of $11,843,704.65 in unemployment insurance benefits paid last week.

The industries with the most claims continue to be manufacturing, self-employed/independent contractors, healthcare and social assistance, construction, and retail trade.

