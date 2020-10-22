Home in Southeast Cedar Rapids named a nuisance property in July through SAFE CR

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said it received 29 calls for service at 2307 Bever Avenue SE since July 1.

Craig McWherter, who lives next door, said he just bought the home this year and now has a scuff mark on his wall from a bullet after a shooting last Wednesday.

“I thought it actually came through the wall and hit the other side of the wall," McWherter said. "It just sounded that close.”

The bullet hit his gas meter causing a gas leak. McWherter said he’s called the police multiple times since he moved and heard from neighbors about the problems next door.

Police said a majority of the calls for service were for disturbances and nuisances. The other 11 were for a wide range of reasons including theft and suspicious or wanted person calls. The property was named a nuisance property on July 24 through the SAFE CR program. There were three founded calls for service that prompted this nuisance destination, including two disturbing the peace and an assault.

The program, which is an acronym for Secure And Friendly Environments in Cedar Rapids, is used to address conditions and conduct which is detrimental to the quiet enjoyment of neighbors. Amanda Grieder, who is a manager of public safety programs for the city, said it’s not the number of calls a property receives but the details of those calls. That includes who is calling the police, if the person is a victim of a crime and if a person was invited onto the property.

“We don’t want to penalize someone who might be calling for police assistance or someone who’s a victim of a crime," Grieder said. “So we want to ensure the people who are involved in the crime or the nuisance activity are permitted guests or someone invited into the property.”

A call also has to be founded and the program also takes effect for other issues like a barking dog or not mowing a lawn.

In 2019, KCRG-TV9 reported, since fall of 2013, Cedar Rapids had documented 769 nuisance homes. More than 85 percent of those, or 654 homes, are now compliant with city ordinances.

The property on Bever Avenue SE is owned by Property Holders, Ltd. Chuck Davisson owns the company but didn’t return TV9′s calls. TV9 talked with his lawyers who said a manager of the company lived in the property and a son who was causing the problems no longer lives in the house.

However, the lawyers were not aware of the number of calls police received.

The city said Davisson hasn’t submitted a plan for corrective action to SAFE CR at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.