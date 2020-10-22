Fayette County man arrested in sexual abuse investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s office said it arrested 45-year-old Russell Eugene Sims, of Waucoma, after conducting a search warrant on a rural Waucoma residence.

The search warrant was part of a sexual abuse investigation. The Department of Human Services was called into the search warrant when it was discovered that minors were living at the residence where drugs were also found.

Officials said electronic devices were seized and taken in for forensic examination.

A release from the sheriff’s office listed the charges against Sims as the following:

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the third degree, class C Felony,

Distribution of controlled substance to a minor, class B Felony,

Possession of the controlled substance marijuana 2nd offence, Serious misdemeanor,

Possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and officials said more charges against more people could be filed.

Sims could face up to 45 years in prison in convicted.

