Cornell College using ‘Covid Recognition Cards’ to reward kids for social distancing

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cornell College in Mount Vernon wants to make sure Coronavirus doesn’t stop students from finishing the year on campus.

Marcia Sisk knows this school year is bringing new challenges for students. “Students are expected to follow the guidelines, and the Covid mitigations,” she said. “And they’re doing a wonderful job of doing that. It shows because we’re still here right.”

She came up with “Covid Recognition Cards” to reward them. Staff members hand them out to students they catch wearing mask and staying 6 feet apart from each other.

Also for the more active action, like a student giving a mask to a person who does not have one. All of the cards will go into a drawing at the end of every week to win a prize. Some students say this is a good way to keep them motivated.

“A lot of people worked really hard to come back to campus this year,” said student Charlie Kelly-Pegg. “Especially I have a couple of friends who are seniors, and their college experience is very important to them, and they want to be able to finish here in person.”

Leaders at Cornell say only 6 of their 900-plus Covid tests have come back positive. Most tests are free. The college also does random testing.

“A method by which high contact people are mostly selected for testing,” said Nancy Reasland, Pandemic Response Coordinator with Cornell College. “High contact would be athletics, music.”

Sisk will keep trying to make sure good deeds do not go unnoticed. “Most students want that college campus experience right, and so we have to work for that in these new times,” said Sisk. “That’s what we’re doing here. That’s what they’re doing consistently. Having the opportunity to be here, something we plan for our whole lives.”

