Cornell College scholarship lowers tuition cost for Iowa residents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cornell College in Mount Vernon is offering Iowans 30,000 dollars through their Iowa Promise Scholarship.

To qualify, a person must be an Iowa resident, a first time student, and live on campus. Leaders say this will put the private college’s tuition cost on par with Iowa’s 3 state universities.

“It makes a private education at a place like Cornell College where we have such a strong academic program and offering a lot more possible,” said Wendy Beckmeyer, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “I think a lot of students consider state institutions only, because they feel as if they know what that price will be up front.”

Those who qualify don’t have to apply for it. The get the scholarship once they are admitted.

