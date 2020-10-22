Advertisement

Clayton Ridge Football team won’t participate in Friday night playoff game

The Clayton Ridge Football team has chosen not to participate in Friday night’s playoff football game.
The Clayton Ridge Football team has chosen not to participate in Friday night’s playoff football game.(Courtesy Clayton Ridge High School Facebook Page)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton Ridge Football team said it has chosen not to participate in Friday night’s playoff football game.

The team’s coaches and administration made the announcement on its Facebook page saying the decision was made as a precautionary measure.

We're sad to announce that the Clayton Ridge Football coaches and administration are taking precautionary measures and...

Posted by Clayton Ridge on Thursday, October 22, 2020

