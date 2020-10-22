Clayton Ridge Football team won’t participate in Friday night playoff game

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton Ridge Football team said it has chosen not to participate in Friday night’s playoff football game.

The team’s coaches and administration made the announcement on its Facebook page saying the decision was made as a precautionary measure.

We're sad to announce that the Clayton Ridge Football coaches and administration are taking precautionary measures and... Posted by Clayton Ridge on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.