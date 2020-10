IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West High Trojans took down the City High Little Hawks 3-1 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the 5A playoffs. With the win, the Trojans improve to 13-14 and will face off with Liberty in the Region 7 semifinal while City High closes their season at 7-11.

