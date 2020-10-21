Two more suspects charged in 2017 death of Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Two more men have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of a Davenport man.

The Scott County Attorney’s office on Tuesday charged 24-year-old Darryl Merritt of Cahokia, Illinois, and 22-year-old Dyon Thomas of East St. Louis, Illinois, in the death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen Jr. in March 2017. Both men are already state prison inmates.

A man from Jefferson City, Missouri, has already been charged in Allen’s death.

Prosecutors say the three suspects shot Allen after robbing him outside the Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.