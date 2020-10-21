Special election to fill Decorah council vacancy scheduled for December

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winneshiek County officials have determined the date for a special election to fill an empty city council seat in Decorah.

The special election for the Ward 5 seat will be held on Tuesday, December 8. Only one polling station will be open for the election at a location to be announced. Voters can cast ballots between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Any person interested in running for the seat can file a nominating petition and affidavit of candidacy with the county auditor with 10 signatures of electors from Ward 5. The petition is due by November 13.

