Regeneron, therapy that Trump used for COVID-19, in trial at Univ. of Iowa hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump took an experimental antibody treatment that Regeneron makes.

This treatment is not available to the general public but the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is working through clinical trials on this. The clinical trial site at UIHC is also the setting for COVID-19 patients and using this antibody therapy to look at the impacts, safety, and effectiveness.

Dr. Alejandro Comellas, the principal investigator of the clinical trial site, said eastern Iowa patients could potentially become enrolled in the trial.

“People can call the university, as well as their physicians, can refer the patient to us for evaluation. People who are positive for COVID-19 and have been positive for 72 hours can, potentially, be enrolled in the trial.”

Comellas also stressed that even if Regeneron gets FDA approval for emergency use, it’s still unclear how many doses will be available and the type of patients will be authorized to get the drug.

