Rain moves back in later today and could be heavy at times

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With excess moisture following yesterday’s rain, some areas are waking up to patchy fog this morning. L

ook for increasing cloud cover and chances for rain again later today and overnight as a warm front passes through the state. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as will heavy rainfall at times - some areas could see an inch or more by Thursday morning with rain and storm chances continuing Thursday. Some strong storms are possible.

Southerly winds pick up Thursday, gusting to 30 MPH and helping most of eastern Iowa warm well above average into the 70s, cooler to the north.

A cold front late Thursday will quickly cool us into the 30s and 40s to end the week and through the weekend.

