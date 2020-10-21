Advertisement

Rain moves back in later today and could be heavy at times

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With excess moisture following yesterday’s rain, some areas are waking up to patchy fog this morning. L

ook for increasing cloud cover and chances for rain again later today and overnight as a warm front passes through the state. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as will heavy rainfall at times - some areas could see an inch or more by Thursday morning with rain and storm chances continuing Thursday. Some strong storms are possible.

Southerly winds pick up Thursday, gusting to 30 MPH and helping most of eastern Iowa warm well above average into the 70s, cooler to the north.

A cold front late Thursday will quickly cool us into the 30s and 40s to end the week and through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Look for increasing cloud cover and chances for rain again later today and overnight. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as will heavy rainfall at times.

Forecast

Scattered showers move in this afternoon, highs in the 40s

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
A weak system pushes through this afternoon that brings the chance for scattered showers. Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s, so all precipitation should fall as rain, although it will be chilly.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Scattered showers move through the area throughout the afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Chilly weather continues, showers possible this afternoon

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chilly day with a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
It'll be chilly once again with a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Iowa

Up to 5 inches of snow fell in eastern Iowa on Monday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A quick-hitting storm system brought some large snowfall accumulations.

Forecast

Active weather remains in place this week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT

Forecast

Rain/snow mix moves through today, minor accumulations

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Another round of scattered showers look to move in today, a few snowflakes could mix in as well, but not expected to accumulate. Not everyone will see rain, otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be chilly in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT
Cloudy and chilly start to the week with the potential for a rain/snow mix.