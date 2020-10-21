Advertisement

Ohio sheriff offers one-way ticket for celebrities who ‘would like to leave’ the US if President Trump is re-elected

‘I’ll even help them pack’
By Christ Anderson and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An outspoken Ohio sheriff is responding to the election-time trend of celebrities threatening to move out of the country if their candidate of choice is not elected.

In particular, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he’s willing to pay for a one-way ticket for anyone famous who wants to move from the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the Trump-supporting sheriff said.

Office of the Sheriff For Immediate Release… October 20, 2020 My Offer Still...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Rocker Bruce Springsteen and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee both recently said they’d bolt the county if the president won the White House for a second term.

Even the president broached the issue, joking about leaving the country if Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 election.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

News

Hotel Millwright opens in the Amanas

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A new hotel in the Amanas area hopes to encourage people to make more than a day trip to the historic villages.

National

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

News

BBB warns derecho victims to watch out for price gouging

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A representative from the Better Business Bureau said complaints leveled off since right after the storm, but said to be cautious as repairs ramp up.

National

Father James Martin on pope, same-sex civil unions

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff.

Latest News

News

Office of the Inspector General: CARES Act funding misused for IT upgrade

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The office of the inspector general says the governor did misuse money allocated to the state under the CARES Act.

National Politics

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

News

Rehab, surgery part of still-long road to COVID-19 recovery for first critically-ill Iowan

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Neil Bennett was the first critical COVID-19 patient in Iowa and spent 152 days in the hospital battling the virus.

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote at Senate Judiciary

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.

News

Father of UI senior who died by suicide wants to raise awareness with 5K

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
It’s been nearly a year since Tim Vipond lost his son to suicide and he’s on a mission now to help others.

News

Hospitalizations, 24-hour reported deaths, hit new highs

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The largest number of deaths from COVID-19 was reported by the state since Tuesday morning, as hospitalizations continue to climb.