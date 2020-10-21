Advertisement

Minnesota woman's obituary: In lieu of flowers 'do not vote for Trump'

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Erie International Airport Tom Ridge Field in Erie, Pa, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Erie International Airport Tom Ridge Field in Erie, Pa, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul. A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols.

And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist. Her Oct. 11 obituary read: “In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump.”

