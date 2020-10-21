Man arrested for alleged robbery of Gucci belt in Cedar Rapids Kennedy parking lot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a belt from a teenager in a sale gone sour, according to law enforcement officials.

Cortez Jacobi Riggins, Jr., 18, of Ely, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. He also had a warrant out for failing to make an initial appearance on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

At around 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police said that Riggins went to a parking lot outside of Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School to meet with a 17-year-old boy in order to buy a belt from the boy. The two parties had agreed to make the transaction, with Riggins giving $150 to the boy for a Gucci belt.

Instead, police said that Riggins allegedly lifted his shirt to imply that he was carrying a gun, then took the belt without paying. Riggins then left the scene, according to officers.

A vehicle that Riggins was driving was pulled over near the corner of 29th Street NW and Edgewood Road NW. Officers said they found the belt inside the vehicle.

Riggins is being held at the Linn County Jail.

