Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged robbery of Gucci belt in Cedar Rapids Kennedy parking lot

Cortez Jacobi Riggins, Jr., 18, of Ely.
Cortez Jacobi Riggins, Jr., 18, of Ely.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a belt from a teenager in a sale gone sour, according to law enforcement officials.

Cortez Jacobi Riggins, Jr., 18, of Ely, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. He also had a warrant out for failing to make an initial appearance on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

At around 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police said that Riggins went to a parking lot outside of Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School to meet with a 17-year-old boy in order to buy a belt from the boy. The two parties had agreed to make the transaction, with Riggins giving $150 to the boy for a Gucci belt.

Instead, police said that Riggins allegedly lifted his shirt to imply that he was carrying a gun, then took the belt without paying. Riggins then left the scene, according to officers.

A vehicle that Riggins was driving was pulled over near the corner of 29th Street NW and Edgewood Road NW. Officers said they found the belt inside the vehicle.

Riggins is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Minnesota woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

News

Pope Francis endorsed same sex civil unions for the first time in a documentary

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pope Francis endorsed same sex civil unions for the first time in an interview appearing in a documentary.

News

Court filing shows US cannot find parents of 545 children separated at the border

Updated: 2 hours ago
A court filing shows the U.S. cannot find the parents of 545 children separated at the border.

News

MidAmerican Energy puts nearly 4 dozen wind turbines on pause for safety checks after blades broke off

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mid-American Energy is putting nearly 4 dozen wind turbines on pause for safety checks after blades broke off.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa governor stands by use of virus aid for IT project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Kim Reynolds says her administration will try to convince federal auditors to allow its plan to spend $21 million in coronavirus relief funds on a long-planned information technology system.

News

Vice President at Mercy Medical in Cedar Rapids discusses impact of rising hospitalizations in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctor Tony Myers, the vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Cedar Rapids, discussed rising hospitalizations as the state continues to report record high hospitalizations.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Iowa, record 31 deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a record high 31 more COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 1,276 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

MidAmerican Energy idles 46 wind turbines after blade woes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa-based electric utility says it has idled nearly four dozen power-generating wind turbines after huge blades broke off of two turbines in recent weeks.

Iowa

Univ. Iowa Hospitals and Clinics healthcare workers call on Iowa leaders to step up in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Healthcare workers from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics called on Iowa’s leaders to “step up” in the fight against COVID-19.

Iowa

Part of Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Cedar Rapids to close for debris removal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A portion of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail will close for a day on October 27 for debris removal.