Advertisement

Majority of Dubuque neighbors affected by explosion are now able to go back to their homes

City officials said they were expecting it to take months
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holly Siefken said her neighborhood on Loras Boulevard has turned into a ghost town after the explosion that destroyed one building and damaged several others on September 28.

“The neighbors used to sit outside all the time, but nobody is sitting outside anymore,” Siefken said. “There used to be two puppies there, but there are no puppies barking or anything.”

Siefken said she fears something similar to the explosion could happen again.

“It feels like you cannot ever relax because you are thinking of the moment you were relaxing, and then all of a sudden everything changed so fast," Siefken said. “So I really have to tell myself that it is a once in a lifetime thing.”

After spending four days in a hotel, Siefken and her family were able to move to a unit in the back of their house. Her original home still needs new windows.

“It is definitely a lot smaller and it is not as planned,” Siefken said. “We had only been on our other unit for not even two months, so it was really abrupt to have to move and it took a toll.”

But Siefken said she was surprised they were able to return so quickly.

“We were the first ones to even be able to come back in,” Siefken said. “We were just lucky that one unit out of our building did not have damage.”

And just like Siefken, city officials said they were surprised at how fast people were able to clean up and repair after the explosion. Alexis Steger, the city’s housing director, said most people are back in their homes already and have gas service. She said, at first, they thought going back to some sort of normalcy would take months.

“When we first arrived on the scene, seeing as much destruction as there was, we were actually very worried there would be structural damage and that can actually be months to years for people to be able to get back into their homes to address the structural issues,” Steger said.

Steger said two of the closest buildings to where the explosion happened were already vacant.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Hiawatha bakery confused after unknowingly being added to online food delivery service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
Grubhub offered to deliver mini cupcakes, ice cream, and milkshakes from That One Cupcakes Place — items the bakery doesn’t sell.

News

Bakery unknowingly added to online delivery service

Updated: 1 hour ago
Grubhub offered to deliver mini cupcakes, ice cream, and milkshakes from That One Cupcakes Place — items the bakery doesn’t sell.

Coronavirus

Around half of Iowa’s counties seeing high community spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Data from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows the metrics related to the novel coronavirus in the state of Iowa worsening week-over-week, according to the task force’s latest report.

Local

Iowa City residents taking speed control into their own hands

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Iowa City residents taking speed control into their own hands

Latest News

Local

First recommendations for a citizen’s review board approved in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Four months after the Cedar Rapids city council committed to establishing a citizen’s review board on June 19th, the council approved a resolution advancing its creation

Local

Neighbors say people are speeding down Taft Speedway

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First recommendations for a citizen’s police review board approved

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

City of Cedar Rapids to help Kernels secure loan

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids City Council agreed to help secure a loan for the Cedar Rapids Kernels' baseball team.

News

White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows COVID-19 situation worsening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa falls into the task force's "red zone" category, which indicates there are high rates of new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Local

Two more suspects charged in 2017 death of Davenport man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Two more men have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of a Davenport man.