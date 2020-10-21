Majority of Dubuque neighbors affected by explosion are now able to go back to their homes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holly Siefken said her neighborhood on Loras Boulevard has turned into a ghost town after the explosion that destroyed one building and damaged several others on September 28.

“The neighbors used to sit outside all the time, but nobody is sitting outside anymore,” Siefken said. “There used to be two puppies there, but there are no puppies barking or anything.”

Siefken said she fears something similar to the explosion could happen again.

“It feels like you cannot ever relax because you are thinking of the moment you were relaxing, and then all of a sudden everything changed so fast," Siefken said. “So I really have to tell myself that it is a once in a lifetime thing.”

After spending four days in a hotel, Siefken and her family were able to move to a unit in the back of their house. Her original home still needs new windows.

“It is definitely a lot smaller and it is not as planned,” Siefken said. “We had only been on our other unit for not even two months, so it was really abrupt to have to move and it took a toll.”

But Siefken said she was surprised they were able to return so quickly.

“We were the first ones to even be able to come back in,” Siefken said. “We were just lucky that one unit out of our building did not have damage.”

And just like Siefken, city officials said they were surprised at how fast people were able to clean up and repair after the explosion. Alexis Steger, the city’s housing director, said most people are back in their homes already and have gas service. She said, at first, they thought going back to some sort of normalcy would take months.

“When we first arrived on the scene, seeing as much destruction as there was, we were actually very worried there would be structural damage and that can actually be months to years for people to be able to get back into their homes to address the structural issues,” Steger said.

Steger said two of the closest buildings to where the explosion happened were already vacant.

