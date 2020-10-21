Advertisement

Long lines as Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries open

FILE - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, marijuana plants sit in a grow room under green lights that are used to not wake the plants during their night cycle at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. A retired cardiologist, an attorney with a high-profile law firm, a city councilman and large multi-state sellers are among the more than 500 names on applications to sell medical marijuana in Missouri.
FILE - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, marijuana plants sit in a grow room under green lights that are used to not wake the plants during their night cycle at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. A retired cardiologist, an attorney with a high-profile law firm, a city councilman and large multi-state sellers are among the more than 500 names on applications to sell medical marijuana in Missouri.(Richard Vogel | AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s first licensed marijuana dispensaries opened this weekend in the St. Louis area with long lines.

Two dispensaries run by N’Bliss opened Saturday in Ellisville and Manchester. Another dispensary is expected to open Monday in the Kansas City area. The openings come nearly two years after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing medical marijuana sales.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services expects most of the state’s 192 approved dispensaries to be open by the end of the year. To buy the drug, people need a doctor’s approval and a state medical marijuana card.

Prices are expected to be high initially because of limited supply.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Epsilon rapidly strengthens into Category 3 storm

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

National

Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The scene in a New York hotel room in July is broken up when Baron Cohen, as his fictional journalist character Borat, bursts into the room screaming at Giuliani.

Coronavirus

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
It wasn’t clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot.

National

Arizona marijuana industry pushes to pass Prop 207 in November

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National Politics

Unknown group sends Democratic voters intimidating emails

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

Local

Special election to fill Decorah council vacancy scheduled for December

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Winneshiek County officials have determined the date for a special election to fill an empty city council seat in Decorah.

National

Minnesota woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Local

Man arrested for alleged robbery of Gucci belt in Cedar Rapids Kennedy parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a belt from a teenager in a sale gone sour, according to law enforcement officials.

Coronavirus

COVID cases climb quickly, US tops 60K new infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases could begin to rapidly accelerate in about a week, one health expert says. As the holidays approach, doctors worry gatherings will help drive an already rampant spread. Several states are setting hospitalizations records.

National

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday.