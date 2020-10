CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks defeated the Washington Warriors 3-1 (26-24, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16) on Tuesday night in the 5A region 6 first round. With the win, the J-Hawks advance to the semifinal round and will take on Hempstead while Wash ends their season with a 2-30 record.

