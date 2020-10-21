Advertisement

Iowa governor stands by use of virus aid for IT project

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday gave a COVID-19 briefing.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday gave a COVID-19 briefing.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says her administration will try to convince federal auditors to allow its plan to spend $21 million in coronavirus relief funds on a long-planned information technology system.

Reynolds said that the state believes spending federal virus aid to purchase and implement a new accounting and human resources system for the executive branch is “an allowable expense.”

She said that if auditors disagree, the state will change course.

State Auditor Rob Sand concluded Monday that the use of funds for the Workday project was inappropriate.

He warned that Iowa will be on the hook to repay the federal government $21 million later if it’s not diverted to an allowable use.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pope Francis endorsed same sex civil unions for the first time in a documentary

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Pope Francis endorsed same sex civil unions for the first time in an interview appearing in a documentary.

News

Court filing shows US cannot find parents of 545 children separated at the border

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A court filing shows the U.S. cannot find the parents of 545 children separated at the border.

News

MidAmerican Energy puts nearly 4 dozen wind turbines on pause for safety checks after blades broke off

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mid-American Energy is putting nearly 4 dozen wind turbines on pause for safety checks after blades broke off.

News

Vice President at Mercy Medical in Cedar Rapids discusses impact of rising hospitalizations in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor Tony Myers, the vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Cedar Rapids, discussed rising hospitalizations as the state continues to report record high hospitalizations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Iowa, record 31 deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a record high 31 more COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 1,276 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

MidAmerican Energy idles 46 wind turbines after blade woes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa-based electric utility says it has idled nearly four dozen power-generating wind turbines after huge blades broke off of two turbines in recent weeks.

Iowa

Univ. Iowa Hospitals and Clinics healthcare workers call on Iowa leaders to step up in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Healthcare workers from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics called on Iowa’s leaders to “step up” in the fight against COVID-19.

Iowa

Part of Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Cedar Rapids to close for debris removal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A portion of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail will close for a day on October 27 for debris removal.

Iowa

Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn grant eligibility expanded

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Workforce Development said it has amended the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant to expand eligibility to more applicants.

Iowa

Hotel Millwright to hold grand opening Wednesday in Amana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa’s only remaining textile mill is now a hotel and restaurant.