Iowa City residents taking speed control into their own hands

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors along a stretch of road in Iowa City said people were driving too fast and causing a danger to people running or cycling.

They asked the city to help but said they weren’t getting it. Now, they were taking matters into their hands. Taft Speedway, a tar and chip road that intersects Dubuque Street on the city’s north side, used to be a dirt track many years ago, but neighbors say people still treat it like one.

“It hasn’t changed; people still think it’s a speedway,” Madonna and Ron White, who live along the small stretch of road, said.

Madonna and her husband said this home has been in their family for over 100 years. They moved in in 2017 and didn’t realize how many people had the need for speed on this street.

“The neighbors have four young grandchildren that they do daycare for,” Madonna said. “They’re there pretty much all day long. It’s scary how fast people go by here.”

The speed limit on Taft Speedway is 25 MPH, but the one sign doesn’t seem to be much of a deterrent.

“We have petitioned the city multiple times,” Madonna said. “We’ve asked for help out here. They came out once and did speed checks on people.”

The Iowa City Police Department said it was aware of people driving too quickly down the road but said they weren’t seeing an uptick in complaints. A spokesperson for the department said people should contact police if they spot a speeder. They also said people could contact the city’s Neighborhood and Developmental Services.

The Whites said they’ve tried all of those routes.

“The city just doesn’t want to listen,” Madonna said.

So, they took the matter of speed control into their own hands. Tucked between the Halloween decorations and the political signs were tiny speed limit signs all up and down the street.

“I found a place online I can get them,” Madonna said. “I talked to all of the neighbors who said they willing to put these in their yard.”

White said the signs weren’t quite working, however, she said she wasn’t giving up trying to keep her little stretch of road safer.

