Advertisement

Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of a busy season, nears Bermuda

Hurricane Epsilon is moving toward Bermuda.
Hurricane Epsilon is moving toward Bermuda.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm.

Large swells generated by Epsilon are already affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) Wednesday morning. The storm was located about 450 miles (725 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, arriving more than a month before a storm on Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Falls extends mask mandate

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Falls City Council voted Monday to extend the city’s mask mandate until December 9.

National Politics

Emails claim to be from Proud Boys, threaten people who don’t vote for Trump

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

News

Grand Jurors release statements in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case says officers involved in the shooting could have faced homicide charges if prosecutors pursued them.

News

Cedar Falls extends mask mandate

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Cedar Falls is extending its mask mandate until December 9th.

News

Senate to vote on $500 billion pandemic relief plan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Senate is set to vote on a proposal worth 500 billion dollars in pandemic relief.

Latest News

News

Barack Obama to hit campaign trail in support of Biden

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Starting today former President Barack Obama will also hit the campaign trail in support of his former vice president, Joe Biden.

News

San Francisco using the term "Caren" for legislation that could fine racially biased emergency calls

Updated: 1 hour ago
Caren stands for Caution - Against - Racially - Exploitative - Non-emergency phone calls.

News

Police protests turn deadly in Nigeria

Updated: 1 hour ago
Demonstrations have taken place across the country every day for nearly two weeks over claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion by a police unit known as the special anti-robbery squad.

News

Hotel Millwright to hold grand opening in Amana on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa's only remaining textile mill is now a hotel and restaurant.

News

White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows Iowa in the red zone for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
The White House Coronavirus Task Force says Iowa is in the red zone for new COVID-19 cases.