Hiawatha bakery confused after unknowingly being added to online food delivery service

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Homemade cupcakes, playful humor, and great customer service — it’s all part of the charm of That One Cupcake Place, according to owner Teresa Dybevik.

After moving from the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market to a stand at NewBo City Market, the bakery has been located at its brick-and-mortar location in Hiawatha for the last six years.

“We have a very wonderful, strong, diehard clientele,” Dybevik said.

But Dybevik said her bakery had been recently been receiving strange requests from customers, asking for items that aren’t on the menu, and then, she said, getting upset when they couldn’t purchase them or not getting food deliveries they thought they ordered.

“Some customers hung up on us. Some of them said they’d never eat our cupcakes again,” Dybevik said. “We were confused, and then we looked on Grubhub’s website, and sure enough, there we were.”

Along with full-size cupcakes from That One Cupcake Place, Grubhub offered to deliver mini cupcakes, ice cream, and milkshakes from the bakery as well — items That One Cupcakes Place doesn’t sell.

Dybevik said she and her staff didn’t even know the bakery was on Grubhub in the first place.

“They took our pictures off of Facebook and Instagram to use for that as well, and we were just kind of baffled as to, how come we weren’t contacted, and there’s no contract, and how is it legally OK for them to do something like that with my business?” Dybevik said.

A spokesperson from Grubhub said the company sometimes adds new restaurants to its marketplace when there’s “diner demand for delivery,” even if the restaurants didn’t ask to take part.

Grubhub said other delivery services do this too, saying in a statement, “We’re trying it as well to close the restaurant supply gap created by our competitors. We strongly believe partnering with restaurants is the only way to drive long-term value in this business.”

Grubhub added that it removed That One Cupcake Place from its marketplace at the bakery’s request, and customers can no longer find it on the delivery service’s app and website. The company said its care team works with customers requesting refunds.

Dybevik said That One Cupcake Place is going to stick with its own delivery and shipping service and hope this doesn’t leave a bad taste in some customers' mouths.

“We just want to make everyone happy,” Dybevik said.

