Advertisement

Heavy rain, at times, possible with next system tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds have started to break up a bit through the afternoon, allowing for a bit of sunshine. Another round of rain pushes from the south tonight. Rain and a few general thunderstorms look to be likely throughout the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible as well that could reduce visibility even with rain around. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid-40s overnight.

Warmer air moves in after the chance of morning storms tomorrow. Highs will surge into the low to mid-70s with gusty winds from the south. That will set up for another round of storms Thursday night along a strong cold front. A few storms could be strong if everything comes together, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail at this time. Make sure to keep checking back for updates.

Colder air moves in for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday in the low to mid-40s. Another chance of a rain/snow mix comes for the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Heavy pockets of rain possible with next system tonight.

Forecast

Rain moves back in later today and could be heavy at times

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
Look for increasing cloud cover and chances for rain again later today and overnight. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as will heavy rainfall at times.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Look for increasing cloud cover and chances for rain again later today and overnight. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as will heavy rainfall at times.

Forecast

Scattered showers move in this afternoon, highs in the 40s

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
A weak system pushes through this afternoon that brings the chance for scattered showers. Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s, so all precipitation should fall as rain, although it will be chilly.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
Scattered showers move through the area throughout the afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Chilly weather continues, showers possible this afternoon

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chilly day with a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
It'll be chilly once again with a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Iowa

Up to 5 inches of snow fell in eastern Iowa on Monday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A quick-hitting storm system brought some large snowfall accumulations.

Forecast

Active weather remains in place this week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT