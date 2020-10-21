Heavy rain, at times, possible with next system tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds have started to break up a bit through the afternoon, allowing for a bit of sunshine. Another round of rain pushes from the south tonight. Rain and a few general thunderstorms look to be likely throughout the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible as well that could reduce visibility even with rain around. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid-40s overnight.

Warmer air moves in after the chance of morning storms tomorrow. Highs will surge into the low to mid-70s with gusty winds from the south. That will set up for another round of storms Thursday night along a strong cold front. A few storms could be strong if everything comes together, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail at this time. Make sure to keep checking back for updates.

Colder air moves in for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday in the low to mid-40s. Another chance of a rain/snow mix comes for the end of the weekend.

