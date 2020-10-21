Advertisement

Family of murdered Cedar Rapids man searching for justice

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been almost 9 months since Jose Eduardo Millan-Ramirez was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids, and his family is growing frustrated that no arrest has been made in the death of the 22-year-old.

It happened outside of apartment complexes at 634 Ashton Place NE in the early hours on January 28. Police found Ramirez with multiple gunshot wounds. His brother, Christopher Millan-Ramirez was there that night with Jose and watched it all happen.

“That’s when I saw my brother being shot, and he fell to the ground,” Christopher said. “I ran towards him, and I was screaming for help.”

Christopher moved out of the apartments after the shooting and said it’s too hard for him to come back.

“I believe I have some sort of post-traumatic stress because of what happened,” Christopher said. “And what I saw, and how I had to hold my brother on the ground.”

Christopher remembered his brother as a funny person who loved to watch sports. Joes left behind a 2-year-old son.

“He loved his son, he was a good brother. He was really outgoing,” Christopher said. “Always had a smile on his face, and he was a go-getter.”

The sadness turns into anger that nobody has been arrested. His loved ones created a Facebook page to share memories of Ramirez and get clues.

“I would love for anybody to speak up as much as they could,” Jovi Thrane, a friend, said. “I know that you know, people are scared of what’s going to happen if they do speak up.”

The family says people can speak up anonymously because an arrest can let them start the healing process.

“If you’re watching this, you need to get justice for my brother,” Christopher said. “We’re dying for it.”

Police said this is an active investigation. They are following up on leads and pieces of information. The investigation is still active. Anyone with information can contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court ruling could block thousands of ballot requests

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
A split Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a new Republican-backed law that will bar county elections commissioners from mailing absentee ballots this week to thousands of people who omitted information on their applications.

Coronavirus

Rehab, surgery part of still-long road to COVID-19 recovery for first critically-ill Iowan

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Scott Saville
Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Neil Bennett was a healthy 74-year-old man who was a world traveler and helped his grandson build tree houses. That all changed after his diagnosis.

News

Ramirez family pleading for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hotel Millwright opens in the Amanas

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new hotel in the Amanas area hopes to encourage people to make more than a day trip to the historic villages.

Latest News

News

BBB warns derecho victims to watch out for price gouging

Updated: 1 hours ago
A representative from the Better Business Bureau said complaints leveled off since right after the storm, but said to be cautious as repairs ramp up.

News

Office of the Inspector General: CARES Act funding misused for IT upgrade

Updated: 1 hours ago
The office of the inspector general says the governor did misuse money allocated to the state under the CARES Act.

News

Rehab, surgery part of still-long road to COVID-19 recovery for first critically-ill Iowan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neil Bennett was the first critical COVID-19 patient in Iowa and spent 152 days in the hospital battling the virus.

News

Father of UI senior who died by suicide wants to raise awareness with 5K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
It’s been nearly a year since Tim Vipond lost his son to suicide and he’s on a mission now to help others.

News

Hospitalizations, 24-hour reported deaths, hit new highs

Updated: 2 hours ago
The largest number of deaths from COVID-19 was reported by the state since Tuesday morning, as hospitalizations continue to climb.

Iowa

Handful of new polls show close races in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Three polls released Wednesday from reputable public opinion firms show an overall close race for president and U.S. Senate in Iowa.