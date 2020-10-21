Family of murdered Cedar Rapids man searching for justice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been almost 9 months since Jose Eduardo Millan-Ramirez was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids, and his family is growing frustrated that no arrest has been made in the death of the 22-year-old.

It happened outside of apartment complexes at 634 Ashton Place NE in the early hours on January 28. Police found Ramirez with multiple gunshot wounds. His brother, Christopher Millan-Ramirez was there that night with Jose and watched it all happen.

“That’s when I saw my brother being shot, and he fell to the ground,” Christopher said. “I ran towards him, and I was screaming for help.”

Christopher moved out of the apartments after the shooting and said it’s too hard for him to come back.

“I believe I have some sort of post-traumatic stress because of what happened,” Christopher said. “And what I saw, and how I had to hold my brother on the ground.”

Christopher remembered his brother as a funny person who loved to watch sports. Joes left behind a 2-year-old son.

“He loved his son, he was a good brother. He was really outgoing,” Christopher said. “Always had a smile on his face, and he was a go-getter.”

The sadness turns into anger that nobody has been arrested. His loved ones created a Facebook page to share memories of Ramirez and get clues.

“I would love for anybody to speak up as much as they could,” Jovi Thrane, a friend, said. “I know that you know, people are scared of what’s going to happen if they do speak up.”

The family says people can speak up anonymously because an arrest can let them start the healing process.

“If you’re watching this, you need to get justice for my brother,” Christopher said. “We’re dying for it.”

Police said this is an active investigation. They are following up on leads and pieces of information. The investigation is still active. Anyone with information can contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME

